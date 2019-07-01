The State Of EPEL-8 For Complementing RHEL8's Packages

Under the Fedora umbrella has been the "Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux" to complement the official RHEL packages with extra packages largely based on Fedora packages. While RHEL 8.0 launched in May, there hasn't been full support for EPEL-8 yet but it's being worked on.
Due to the many changes from RHEL7 to RHEL8, the EPEL-8 support has been slow. The EPEL-8 bring-up is being done via a multi-phase roll-out.
As for when EPEL-8 will be in good shape, it's sounding like everything should be squared away later in the year (circa November) and after Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 has shipped if RHEL8.1 comes on a six month cycle. By the time of RHEL 8.1, Fedora 31 will also have been released with its newer packages.
Those wanting to know about the state of Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 8 for RHEL8 can find the latest status via this blog post.
