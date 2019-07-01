The State Of EPEL-8 For Complementing RHEL8's Packages
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 10 July 2019 at 11:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RED HAT --
Under the Fedora umbrella has been the "Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux" to complement the official RHEL packages with extra packages largely based on Fedora packages. While RHEL 8.0 launched in May, there hasn't been full support for EPEL-8 yet but it's being worked on.

Due to the many changes from RHEL7 to RHEL8, the EPEL-8 support has been slow. The EPEL-8 bring-up is being done via a multi-phase roll-out.

As for when EPEL-8 will be in good shape, it's sounding like everything should be squared away later in the year (circa November) and after Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 has shipped if RHEL8.1 comes on a six month cycle. By the time of RHEL 8.1, Fedora 31 will also have been released with its newer packages.

Those wanting to know about the state of Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux 8 for RHEL8 can find the latest status via this blog post.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Red Hat News
IBM Completes Its Acquisition Of Red Hat
CentOS 8.0 Completed Its Initial Build Loop
CentOS 8.0 Is Looking Like It's Still Some Weeks Out
RHEL 7.7 Beta Comes With MDS/Zombieload Mitigations
CentOS 8.0 Is Still Aiming To Be Out Hopefully In A Month Or Two
Plymouth Adds New Firmware Upgrade Mode For Better Fwupd Integration
Popular News This Week
The Ryzen 3000 Boot Problem With Newer Linux Distros Might Be Due To RdRand Issue
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Cycle Prepares To Begin Long Journey
Ubuntu 19.10 Indeed Working On "Experimental ZFS Option" In Ubiquity Installer
To Little Surprise, Many Linux Apps Run On The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone