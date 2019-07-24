Ahead of the first point release to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 due out around October, the first beta of RHEL 8.1 is now available for early evaluation.
Over Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 that shipped in early May, RHEL 8.1 Beta brings better control over firewall rules and system services via the RHEL web console, container-centric SELinux profiles, new application streams for developer tools/languages/run-times, a new configuration for image builder for Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba Cloud, and full support for the extended version of eBPF.
More details on today's Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1 Beta via RedHat.com.
