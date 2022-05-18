Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 GA Now Officially Available

Last week Red Hat announced at the Red Hat Summit that RHEL9 would be reach GA in the coming weeks while today it officially crossed that threshold.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 is now officially available to Red Hat customers as stable, building off the RHEL9 beta available since the end of last year. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 ships with a wealth of updated software components and derived from CentOS Stream. On the versioning front, RHEL9 has GCC 11 as the default system compiler, Python 3.9, RPM 4.16, PHP 8.0, updated LLVM / Rust / Go compilers, a plethora of optimizations, OpenSSL 3, Ruby 3.0, and much more to enjoy with this major release for enterprise Linux users. Linux 5.14 is the kernel in use by RHEL 9.0 albeit with various kernel back-ports.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 also brings SELinux improvements, virtualization enhancements, new container / cloud capabilities, RPM Zstd compression of packages, system-wide crypto policies are more secure, and making packages like nmstate more inclusive with their terminology/language.
See the Red Hat announcement today for RHEL 9.0 details. Customers can download RHEL 9.0 from the Red Hat Customer Portal with active RHEL subscriptions. There are also the 9.0 release notes with additional technical highlights for this major enterprise Linux operating system update.
In the absence of CentOS (non-Stream), the popular community alternative AlmaLinux is already said to be preparing their final AlmaLinux 9.0 release that could be ready as soon as this coming week as a rebuilt, free version of RHEL 9.0.
