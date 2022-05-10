RHEL9 Reaching GA Shortly, RHIVOS Woos GM For Software-Defined Vehicles

Today at the Red Hat Summit is word of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 reaching general availability status in the coming weeks.
Back in November was the public RHEL 9 Beta for this first version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux built from the CentOS Stream upstream. Announced for Red Hat Summit is that Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 will formally be available in GA channels to customers in the coming weeks.
Red Hat announced RHEL9 with its improvements around data center, cloud, and edge computing use-cases. There is improved edge management capabilities, automatic container roll-back with Podman, IMA integration, kernel live-patching from the RHEL web console (Cockpit), and simply a whole lot of other updated software packages compared to what is readily available with RHEL8.
In addition to RHEL9 coming to the Red Hat Customer Portal, there should be at-launch support among major cloud providers too in the coming weeks.
This year's Red Hat Summit was also used for announcing General Motors (GM) will collaborate with Red Hat on the Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System (RHIVOS). For months we have been talking about Red Hat's increasing work on automobile software. It's interesting to see now that GM is Red Hat's first partner in this crusade.
