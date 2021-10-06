Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Now Available As Beta
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 6 October 2021 at 02:22 PM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Red Hat today made available the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 (RHEL 8.5) beta, incorporating a half-year of improvements to this flagship enterprise Linux distribution.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 beta brings a number of evolutionary improvements to RHEL8. Among the RHEL 8.5 Beta highlights are:

- New system roles for Microsoft SQL Server, VPN configuration, Postfix (this role now fully supported), NTS timesync, and LVM VDO storage volume handling.

- Red Hat's Cockpit web console now supports better web console performance metrics and managing of kernel live patching.

- OpenJDK 17 is available with RHEL 8.5 Beta.

- Network time security (NTS) support for NTP.

More details on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 beta changes via today's RedHat.com announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Publishes Open-Source "GPUFORT" As Newest Effort To Help Transition Away From CUDA
AMD Prepares Linux Driver Support For USB4 DP Tunneling
Mesa 21.3 RADV Vulkan Driver Lands Ray-Tracing Support For Older AMD Radeon GPUs
Nearly Two Decades Later, ATI Radeon R300 Linux Driver Sees Occasional Improvement
AMDVLK 2021.Q3.7 Driver Released With New Extensions, More Optimizations
RadeonSI Driver Merges NGG Improvements, Other Optimizations For Mesa 21.3
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Achieves 5.1M IOPS Per-Core With AMD Zen 3 + Intel Optane
"Intel Software Defined Silicon" Coming To Linux For Activating Extra Licensed Hardware Features
Ampere Altra Max 128-Core CPU Is Priced Lower Than Flagship Xeon, EPYC CPUs
Steam Beta Improves Its Vulkan Pre-Caching System, PipeWire Capture Now Opt-In
Nearly Two Decades Later, ATI Radeon R300 Linux Driver Sees Occasional Improvement
Red Hat / Fedora To Focus On Driving New Linux Video Improvements Around PipeWire
Libcamera Maturing Well As Open-Source Camera Stack
Proton Experimental Enables NVIDIA DLSS For D3D12 Games, Proton Now Handles More Games