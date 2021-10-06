Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 Now Available As Beta

Red Hat today made available the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 (RHEL 8.5) beta, incorporating a half-year of improvements to this flagship enterprise Linux distribution.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 beta brings a number of evolutionary improvements to RHEL8. Among the RHEL 8.5 Beta highlights are:
- New system roles for Microsoft SQL Server, VPN configuration, Postfix (this role now fully supported), NTS timesync, and LVM VDO storage volume handling.
- Red Hat's Cockpit web console now supports better web console performance metrics and managing of kernel live patching.
- OpenJDK 17 is available with RHEL 8.5 Beta.
- Network time security (NTS) support for NTP.
More details on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 beta changes via today's RedHat.com announcement.
