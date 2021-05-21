RHEL 8.4 Released With Tiger Lake Graphics, Expanded eBPF Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 21 May 2021 at 05:10 PM EDT. Add A Comment
RED HAT --
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 has reached general availability (GA) status as the latest iteration of RHEL8.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 features Intel Tiger Lake graphics support, expanded eBPF kernel capabilities, proactive memory compaction is now available with the RHEL8 kernel, the time namespace and other kernel features back-ported, various package updates, Python 3.9 availability, and other routine updates for this enterprise Linux operating system. Other AppStreams updates include the availability of Redis 6, PostgreSQL 13, MariaDB 10.4, GCC 10, LLVM 11, and Rust 1.49.

Some more details on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 changes can be found within our earlier RHEL 8.4 beta coverage. Additionally, more details on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 are available from this week's RedHat.com announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
Red Hat Is Hiring Even More Graphics Engineers
Red Hat Is Hiring More LLVM Compiler Engineers
Stratis 2.4 Released With Multi-Threaded Daemon, Root File-System Support
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 Beta Released With New Features, Improvements
RHEL In Your Car? Red Hat Building Out Automotive Infotainment Team
Red Hat Announces Free "RHEL For Open-Source Infrastructure"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Story Of PipeWire & How It's Getting Ready To Handle Linux Audio + Video
Linux 5.13 Reverts + Fixes The Problematic University of Minnesota Patches
Zstd 1.5 Released With Big Performance Improvements
OpenPrinting Now Developing Upstream CUPS, Apple Bows Out
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Now "100%-1000% Faster" For Many Scenarios
Linux 5.14 To Bring SimpleDRM Driver, VC4 HDR, Marks More AGP Code As Legacy
KDE Plasma 5.22 Beta Ready For Testing With Much Better Wayland Experience
KDE Continues Pushing More Wayland Fixes Into Plasma 5.22