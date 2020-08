Red Hat Begins Talking Up The New RHEL Flatpak Runtime

With the recently released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, the Flatpak sandboxing and app distribution tech is ready to shine and there is also the new Red Hat Enterprise Linux Flatpak runtime.The Flatpak runtime and SDK images are supported with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 with a focus on containerized desktop applications. The new RHEL Flatpak Runtime follows the traditional Red Hat Enterprise Linux lifecycle that is expected for a much longer duration than the likes of the FreeDesktop.org Flatpak Runtime. Red Hat intends to maintain their new Flatpak runtime for the same 10-year cycle as RHEL8.This new RHEL Flatpak Runtime will soon be distributed under similar terms to the Red Hat Universal Base Images, meaning users don't need a RHEL subscription.More details on the growing support for Flatpak within Red Hat Enterprise Linux can be found via the Red Hat Developer blog