Red Hat Begins Talking Up The New RHEL Flatpak Runtime

The Flatpak runtime and SDK images are supported with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 with a focus on containerized desktop applications. The new RHEL Flatpak Runtime follows the traditional Red Hat Enterprise Linux lifecycle that is expected for a much longer duration than the likes of the FreeDesktop.org Flatpak Runtime. Red Hat intends to maintain their new Flatpak runtime for the same 10-year cycle as RHEL8.
This new RHEL Flatpak Runtime will soon be distributed under similar terms to the Red Hat Universal Base Images, meaning users don't need a RHEL subscription.
More details on the growing support for Flatpak within Red Hat Enterprise Linux can be found via the Red Hat Developer blog.