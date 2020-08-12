Red Hat Begins Talking Up The New RHEL Flatpak Runtime
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 12 August 2020 at 06:48 AM EDT. 5 Comments
RED HAT --
With the recently released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, the Flatpak sandboxing and app distribution tech is ready to shine and there is also the new Red Hat Enterprise Linux Flatpak runtime.

The Flatpak runtime and SDK images are supported with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 with a focus on containerized desktop applications. The new RHEL Flatpak Runtime follows the traditional Red Hat Enterprise Linux lifecycle that is expected for a much longer duration than the likes of the FreeDesktop.org Flatpak Runtime. Red Hat intends to maintain their new Flatpak runtime for the same 10-year cycle as RHEL8.

This new RHEL Flatpak Runtime will soon be distributed under similar terms to the Red Hat Universal Base Images, meaning users don't need a RHEL subscription.

More details on the growing support for Flatpak within Red Hat Enterprise Linux can be found via the Red Hat Developer blog.
5 Comments
Related News
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 Hits Beta With New/Updated Application Streams
CentOS Stream Begins Seeing RHEL 8.3 Bits, Real-Time Repository
"Project Springfield" Is Red Hat's Effort To Improve Linux File-Systems / Storage
RHEL Deprecating The Virt-Manager UI In Favor Of The Cockpit Web Console
Red Hat Investing In Modularity And Will Support It Where It Makes Sense For RHEL 9
CentOS 8 Rebased Against RHEL 8.2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
How A Raspberry Pi 4 Performs Against Intel's Latest Celeron, Pentium CPUs
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Researchers Make More Discoveries Around L1TF/Foreshadow - It's Not Good
LibreOffice 7.0 Released As The Open-Source, Vulkan-Accelerated Office Suite
Btrfs Seeing Some Nice Performance Improvements For Linux 5.9
Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released With The Latest Fixes
Kodi 19 Alpha 1 Released With AV1 Decoding, Many Other HTPC Improvements

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell