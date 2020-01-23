RHEL 8.2 Beta Application Streams Bring GCC 9.1, Python 3.8
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 entered public beta this week as the latest installment to RHEL8.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 is making it easier to register your RHEL subscription during the installation process, progress on in-place upgrades from RHEL6/RHEL7, an updated Performance Co-Pilot, and better eBPF integration.

New option with Red Hat Application Streams are what will interest some with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2: GCC 9.1 is now provided as a compiler option thanks to the Application Streams. Beyond GCC 9, Python 3.8 and Maven 3.6 are new to the streams.

More details on the RHEL 8.2 public beta via RedHat.com.
