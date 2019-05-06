Looking Ahead To Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 News During Red Hat Summit 2019 Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 6 May 2019 at 12:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Kicking off Tuesday in Boston is Red Hat Summit 2019 where Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 could be released or at least hearing more about the company's plans for releasing this next major installment of RHEL.

It's already been a half-year since the debut of the public beta for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 and given past timings, indications are that RHEL 8.0 should be released quite soon so we're certainly looking forward to hearing ideally about its imminent release from this week's Red Hat Summit 2019.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 as a reminder is largely based on the state of Fedora 28 and pulling in the Linux 4.18 kernel and a plethora of updated packages compared to what is found by default with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

For those planning to use RHEL 8.0 on the desktop, GNOME 3.28 is the default desktop and the Wayland session is used by default on supported GPU/driver configurations.

Given today's industry trends, RHEL 8.0 is designed to work great with containers, cloud / virtualization, and other standards for today. RHEL8 does use the DNF version of Yum and other recent Fedora innovations, though really what we're most excited about is finally having a newer Linux kernel and the plethora of updated packages - RHEL 7.0 reached GA five years ago already and loosely based on Fedora 19.

Stay tuned to hear more about Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 from the Red Hat Summit week and of course once the release happens we'll be delivering RHEL 8.0 benchmarks on Phoronix.
