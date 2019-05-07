Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 Reaches General Availability
As we've been expecting, Red Hat just announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0.

In kicking off Red Hat Summit 2019 today in Boston, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 has reached "GA" five years after the introduction of RHEL 7. RHEL 8.0 offers many improvements around cloud/containerized workloads, ships with the Linux 4.18 kernel in being in much better shape than its heavily patched Linux 3.10 kernel, GNOME 3.28 with Wayland comprises the default workstation desktop, and the many other package updates are roughly based upon their state from Fedora 28.

More details in Red Hat's press release.


And more details via the RHEL 8 product page.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 benchmarks will be coming in soon on Phoronix on different Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC hardware.
