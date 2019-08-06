For those making use of RHEL7 and not planning to shift to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 anytime soon, RHEL 7.7 is now officially available.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 brings some new features to RHEL7 but this is the company's last planned feature-forward release of RHEL7. RHEL 7.8 and future RHEL7 updates will be limited to stability-touching bug fixes and security fixes while RHEL8 is where the exciting Red Hat innovations will continue.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 adds full support for image builder for constructing cloud images for use on all the major public clouds, Red Hat Container Toolkit is now fully supported with the RHEL 7.7 Workstation, there is now support for kernel live-patching, and various other mostly cloud-focused improvements.
RHEL 7.7 also adds MDS/Zombieload mitigations and switches to using Retpolines by default for Spectre Variant Two mitigations.
More details on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 at RedHat.com.
