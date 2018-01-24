Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Offers Wayland In Tech Preview Form
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 24 January 2018 at 11:07 AM EST. 2 Comments
RED HAT --
With today's debut of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Beta they have made Wayland support available in tech preview form.

Back in September we reported on Red Hat planning for a Wayland tech preview in RHEL 7.5 and that's indeed panned out. Not prominently featured as part of the RHEL 7.5 Beta announcement but is bundled in there is this tech preview Wayland support.

This tech preview enables Wayland support in GNOME and as part of that one of the features now available to RHEL Workstation users is fractional scaling. The 7.5 release notes confirm the tech preview status.

The latest we are hearing is that for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 they are planning to offer a GNOME Wayland session by default. But that's really not too surprising since Fedora Workstation has been offering the Wayland session by default for several releases now, the GNOME Wayland experience continues to be refined but has proven to be very solid, Red Hat is willing to support the Mutter EGLStreams code for NVIDIA Linux driver support, etc.

Other tech preview updates with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 on the kernel side include initial Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) support when the kernel is booted with experimental_hmm=enable, kexec system call is finally available and its fast reboot capability, and KASLR address space layout randomization is also considered tech preview.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Red Hat News
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Reaches Public Beta
Red Hat's Latest Project: "Bolt" To Deal With Linux Thunderbolt Security
Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM Hits General Availability
NetworkManager Adds In Open vSwitch Support
Fleet Commander Now Ready To Deploy Fedora & RHEL Desktops At Scale
Red Hat Planning For A Wayland Tech Preview In RHEL 7.5
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel