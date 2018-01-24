With today's debut of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Beta they have made Wayland support available in tech preview form.
Back in September we reported on Red Hat planning for a Wayland tech preview in RHEL 7.5 and that's indeed panned out. Not prominently featured as part of the RHEL 7.5 Beta announcement but is bundled in there is this tech preview Wayland support.
This tech preview enables Wayland support in GNOME and as part of that one of the features now available to RHEL Workstation users is fractional scaling. The 7.5 release notes confirm the tech preview status.
The latest we are hearing is that for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.0 they are planning to offer a GNOME Wayland session by default. But that's really not too surprising since Fedora Workstation has been offering the Wayland session by default for several releases now, the GNOME Wayland experience continues to be refined but has proven to be very solid, Red Hat is willing to support the Mutter EGLStreams code for NVIDIA Linux driver support, etc.
Other tech preview updates with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 on the kernel side include initial Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) support when the kernel is booted with experimental_hmm=enable, kexec system call is finally available and its fast reboot capability, and KASLR address space layout randomization is also considered tech preview.
2 Comments