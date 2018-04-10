After its public beta rounds the past few months, Red Hat today has announced Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 has reached general availability status.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 integrates OpenSCAP with Red Hat Ansible Automation, ships with the Virtual Data Optimizer based upon their acquired Permabit technology, improves integration with Microsoft Windows based infrastructure, and also ships with full support for Buildah. Buildah is a way to build and deploy container images without having a full container run-time stack or daemon.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 is now available for x86 (64-bit), IBM Power, IBM z Systems, and 64-bit ARM. More details on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 is available via RedHat.com.
Red Hat Summit 2018 meanwhile is happening next month in San Francisco. Hopefully there we will finally begin hearing more about their plans for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.
