Red Hat Developer Posts DisplayLink DRM/FB Driver Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 3 June 2018 at 01:18 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
It's been a while since last having any Linux driver progress to report on for the DisplayLink hardware that is found in many of the USB-powered displays. Fortunately, Red Hat developer Mikulas Patocka has posted a set of improvements to the DisplayLink kernel drivers of the UDL-KMS DRM driver and the UDLFB frame-buffer driver.

There's a set of 21 patches in total that he hopes to land for the Linux 4.18 merge window, but it remains to be seen if that will happen given the tight timing.

The DisplayLink DRM/KMS patches include some fixes for corruption, a fix for interference between multiple adapters, and other fixes. On the UDLFB frame-buffer driver side are more fixes but also some minor performance optimizations too.

Those using supported DisplayLink hardware on Linux can grab the latest patches via dri-devel.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
ARM Announces Cortex-A76 Processor, Mali-G76 & Mali-V76
A Reusable DRM Module To Be Worked On For "Underserved" Graphics Hardware
ARM's Spectre V4 Mitigation Updated, Speculative Store Bypass Disable
LG Has A Ryzen-Powered 38-Inch Thin Client Monitor With Ubuntu Linux Support
Dell Rolls Out New Precision Developer Laptops With Ubuntu Linux
Purism Publishes Librem 5 Dev Kit Details, Small Batch Order Going In Soon
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux
Dell Rolls Out New Precision Developer Laptops With Ubuntu Linux
Huawei Announces EROFS Linux File-System, Might Eventually Be Used By Android Devices
Igalia Continues Working On Wayland & Accelerated Media Decode In Chromium On Linux