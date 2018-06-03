Red Hat Developer Posts DisplayLink DRM/FB Driver Improvements

It's been a while since last having any Linux driver progress to report on for the DisplayLink hardware that is found in many of the USB-powered displays. Fortunately, Red Hat developer Mikulas Patocka has posted a set of improvements to the DisplayLink kernel drivers of the UDL-KMS DRM driver and the UDLFB frame-buffer driver.
There's a set of 21 patches in total that he hopes to land for the Linux 4.18 merge window, but it remains to be seen if that will happen given the tight timing.
The DisplayLink DRM/KMS patches include some fixes for corruption, a fix for interference between multiple adapters, and other fixes. On the UDLFB frame-buffer driver side are more fixes but also some minor performance optimizations too.
Those using supported DisplayLink hardware on Linux can grab the latest patches via dri-devel.
