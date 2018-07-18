REAPER 5.93 Brings New Linux-Native Builds
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 18 July 2018 at 05:44 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Since 2016 we have been looking forward to the REAPER digital audio workstation software for Linux while with this week's v5.93 release, the experimental Linux-native builds are now officially available.

The REAPER digital audio workstation software is a feature-rich program that up to now has been available for Windows and macOS and then beta under Linux up until this recent promotion. REAPER is proprietary software, but quite full-featured if you are willing to spend money on it compared to the likes of the open-source Ardour DAW. A 60-day evaluation copy of the software is available for free.

REAPER 5.93 was released on 17 July with experimental Linux-native builds now being available for i686, x86_64, and also ARMv7l for Raspberry Pi 2+ and newer.

REAPER 5.93 carries various improvements for its MIDI editor, VLC integration, optimizing the undo state, video enhancements, and more. Those wishing to learn more about this digital audio workstation software can visit Reaper.fm.
