If you are looking to enjoy id Software's RAGE or Doom VFR games this weekend on Linux via Wine, they should be playing nicer with the latest open-source Mesa graphics driver code.
Timothy Arceri at Valve has added a workaround to get RAGE working under Wine with RadeonSI. The workaround is a DRIRC configuration addition for allowing GLSL built-in variable redeclarations. This is enough to get RAGE working with RadeonSI on Mesa Git. Though only RadeonSI is working out currently since the game relies upon the OpenGL compatibility profile mode that is only supported currently by RadeonSI when it comes to the Mesa drivers. Thanks to Valve's developers and others, the OpenGL compatibility profile mode for RadeonSI has matured into great shape these past few months.
Meanwhile, RADV has a hard-coded workaround to get Doom VFR working nicely with this Radeon Vulkan driver by disabling dynamic bounds. That too was done by Timothy Arceri at Valve. This workaround is also marked for back-porting to Mesa's stable series, namely 18.1/18.2.
Valve's open-source graphics driver developers are doing a great job of ensuring popular Windows-only titles are working well under Wine with the latest Linux graphics drivers ahead of their expected Wine-based "Steam Play" announcement coming up soon.
2 Comments