RADV Vulkan Driver's ACO Compiler Back-End Has Navi/GFX10 Nearly Squared Away
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 26 October 2019 at 06:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Following a lot of work on the AMD "ACO" compiler back-end to the RADV Vulkan driver for GFX10/Navi, this experimental alternative to AMDGPU LLVM is about ready to go for these newest AMD graphics processors.

There was more aco/gfx10 activity merged yesterday getting the hazard mitigations in place and other bits landing earlier in the week as well.

Following all of those changes making it into Mesa 19.3-devel, Timur Kristóf opened the merge request for enabling ACO on Navi. At this point he says feature parity has been achieved for the Navi support compared to other supported generations.

Additional details on the ACO Navi state can be found here.

Assuming the MR is acted upon soon, this ACO Navi support will be part of the Mesa 19.3 release later this quarter. Mesa 19.3 is the first release with the ACO back-end merged for RADV as a non-default option.

Earlier this month I ran some fresh ACO RADV benchmarks for Polaris and Vega. Once Navi has landed, I'll fire up some more benchmarks.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 19.2.2 Brings Fixes For Solaris/Illumos, Continued Fixes For Intel ANV + Radeon RADV
Zink Is Almost In Mesa For Offering OpenGL 2.1 / GLES 2.0 Over Vulkan
Mesa 19.1.8 Released To End Out The Series
Raspberry Pi 4's V3D Driver Lands OpenGL ES 3.1 Bits In Mesa 19.3-devel
AMD Lands Greater Direct State Access Support Within Mesa
Gallium3D's Mesa State Tracker Sees "Mega Cleanup" For NIR In Mesa 19.3
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review
Open-Source C.A.S. Vulkan Layer - Similar to Radeon Image Sharpening But For Any GPU
Disney+ Currently Won't Work On Linux Systems Due To Tightened DRM
Firefox 70 Released With JavaScript Baseline Interpreter, Other Updates
Libre RISC-V Open-Source Effort Now Looking At POWER Instead Of RISC-V
Updated AMD Zen CPU Microcode Lands In Linux-Firmware Tree