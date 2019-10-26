RADV Vulkan Driver's ACO Compiler Back-End Has Navi/GFX10 Nearly Squared Away

Following a lot of work on the AMD "ACO" compiler back-end to the RADV Vulkan driver for GFX10/Navi, this experimental alternative to AMDGPU LLVM is about ready to go for these newest AMD graphics processors.
There was more aco/gfx10 activity merged yesterday getting the hazard mitigations in place and other bits landing earlier in the week as well.
Following all of those changes making it into Mesa 19.3-devel, Timur Kristóf opened the merge request for enabling ACO on Navi. At this point he says feature parity has been achieved for the Navi support compared to other supported generations.
Additional details on the ACO Navi state can be found here.
Assuming the MR is acted upon soon, this ACO Navi support will be part of the Mesa 19.3 release later this quarter. Mesa 19.3 is the first release with the ACO back-end merged for RADV as a non-default option.
Earlier this month I ran some fresh ACO RADV benchmarks for Polaris and Vega. Once Navi has landed, I'll fire up some more benchmarks.
