Radeon RADV Vulkan Driver Adds Navi Wave32 Support For Compute Shaders
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 31 July 2019 at 10:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
RADEON --
Thanks to Valve's open-source driver developer Samuel Pitoiset, there is now experimental support for using Wave32 support on Navi graphics cards for compute shaders.

Navi/RDNA brings support for single-cycle issue Wave32 execution as an alternative to Wave64 for better efficiency. Just over a week ago the initial patches landed adding Wave32 support to RadeonSI for their OpenGL driver while now Samuel has tackled the initial implementation in the RADV driver.

This Wave32 support is for compute shaders and as of writing isn't enabled by default. The code is queued into Mesa 19.2-devel Git but requires setting the RADV_PERFTEST=cswave32 environment variable for enabling the support on new Radeon RX 5700 / RX 5700 XT graphics cards. Wave32 currently isn't hooked in for any other shader types.

Samuel also submitted a number of fixes today for this Navi code in RADV via radv/gfx10.

Mesa 19.2 feature development is ending next week while fixes are still permitted to land. Mesa 19.2.0 should debut as stable in late August or early September while feature development then shifts to Mesa 19.3 for debut at the end of November.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
How The RadeonSI Performance Has Evolved For Navi 10 Since Launch
RadeonSI Gallium3D Gets Wired For Compute-Only Arcturus To Handle Video Decode
AMD's Linux Driver Gets Power Management In Order For Unreleased "Arcturus" GPU
AMDVLK 2019.Q3.3 Released With More Navi Performance Tuning, Vulkan Extensions
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.6 Released With Navi/RDNA Support
Radeon Cauldron 1.0 Released As AMD's New SDK Framework
Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD Replacing Their 48-Core Opteron Infrastructure With Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs
Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Linux 5.2/5.3 Kernel Performance On The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Linux's 32-Bit Kernel Has Been Buggy Since Being Mitigated For Meltdown
Alibaba Crafts A 16-Core RISC-V Chip @ 2.5GHz
GCC 10 Compiler Picks Up New Scheduler Model & Cost Tables For AMD Zen 2 Processors