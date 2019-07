A big set of patches landed this morning in RADV Git for Mesa 19.2.The work by Google developer Bas Nieuwenhuizen introduces the concept of RADV shader binaries that can allow for simplifying some elements of their code and creating RTLD shader binaries. Following the various changes, they switch to using the RTLD ELF linker.This new linker usage does appear to help some Steam Play + DXVK games like ELEX. More details in the MR