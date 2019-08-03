Radeon Vulkan Driver Now Supports Wave32 Support For More Shaders
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 3 August 2019 at 09:08 AM EDT.
Earlier this week the Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" added support for Wave32 with compute shaders on the new Navi graphics processors. That RADV Wave32 support has now been extended for more shader types.

Samuel Pitoiset of Valve who added the initial Wave32 support for compute shaders in RADV extended the functionality to cover more shaders. He added Wave32 support for fragment shaders that is disabled by default but can be turned on for Navi hardware with the RADV_PERFTEST=pswave32 environment variable.

Additionally, Samuel added Wave32 support for vertex, tessellation and geometry shaders. Those shader types for Wave32 can be enabled with the RADV_PERFTEST=gewave32 environment variable.

Feature development on Mesa 19.2 is ending at the end of next week, but it's looking like the RadeonSI/RADV support for the AMD Navi GPUs is in good standing for this quarterly Mesa update. Mesa 19.2.0 should be out around the end of August or early September. More benchmarks forthcoming.
