RADV Vulkan Driver Now Supports NVIDIA's Device Generated Commands

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 17 July 2022 at 05:42 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
As of this week in Mesa 22.2, the open-source Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" has added support for the VK_NV_device_generated_commands extension. This NVIDIA-created extension that has been around for a few years with their hardware allows for the GPU to generate some of the most frequent rendering commands on the hardware itself.

VK_NV_device_generated_commands was worked on by NVIDIA to allow device-generated commands to overcome the readback latency and inefficiencies when relying on the CPU otherwise for certain work in command generation. The Device Generated Commands (DGC) work also helps in scenarios where more of the global scene is represented on the GPU itself and desiring to make changes to shaders on a per-draw basis. This NVIDIA blog post provides more details on this Vulkan extension.


NVIDIA


The VK_NV_device_generated_commands extension hasn't been broadly supported outside of NVIDIA's own proprietary driver but as of this week RADV in Mesa 22.2 now supports this extension for Radeon GPUs. This merge was worked on by RADV co-creator Bas Nieuwenhuizen. This extension may prove useful for VKD3D support with handling of D3D12's ExecuteIndirect functionality.
Add A Comment
Related News
Radeon Software for Linux 22.20 Released With Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Support
More Radeon RDNA3 Enablement, SubVP Feature Added To AMDGPU For Linux 5.20
The RADV Driver Developer Experience Working With AMD's Next-Gen Geometry "NGG"
AMD Is Hiring To Improve Its Linux Graphics Driver Installation Experience
RADV Vulkan Driver Lands Performance Query Extension
AMD Makes More RDNA3 GPU Driver Preparations For Linux 5.20
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Achieves A ~50% Reduction In Start Time For Firefox Snap
Optimized memchr() Implementation For The Linux Kernel Up To ~4x Faster
Benchmarking The Linux 5.19 Kernel Built With "-O3 -march=native"
GCC Rust Approved By Steering Committee, Likely To Land For GCC 13
"Retbleed" Published As Arbitrary Speculative Execution With Return Instructions
Linux To Drop "nordrand" Option - Users Should Instead Switch To "random.trust_cpu"
KDE Plasma 5.26 Eyes Using C++20 Features
AMD Is Hiring To Improve Its Linux Graphics Driver Installation Experience