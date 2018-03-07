RADV Achieves Same-Day Conformance For Vulkan 1.1
Today's Vulkan 1.1 release is met by brilliant Linux driver support across the board. Not only is there the NVIDIA Linux driver update we have come to expect but this launch has been met by on-time open-source driver support with the AMDVLK driver and Intel ANV Vulkan driver too having day-one support in source form. But that's not all as Bas and Dave have managed to get day-one conformance too with RADV.

For the Linux gamers preferring the RADV Mesa-based Radeon Vulkan driver over AMDGPU-PRO/AMDVLK, there are RADV patches pending and should be submitted soon to Mesa 18.1-devel Git. For Vulkan 1.1 on RADV, the Linux 4.15 kernel or newer is needed for the necessary AMDGPU DRM side bits.


With today's Vulkan 1.1 conformant implementations is RADV on a Radeon RX Vega 64 so far. That's paired with LLVM 6.0-rc1 and Linux 4.15 and the patched RADV code.

The RADV patches for now can be found on the list for review but should be in Mesa shortly, not that there's any immediate rush to get updated considering I haven't seen any Linux game/application updates yet for making use of Vulkan 1.1 additions.

Great job to all those involved in having splendid open-source Vulkan 1.1 driver support on day-one. Or more broadly, open-source Vulkan at large with the LunarG SDK and other open-source tooling also being updated as part of release preparations for this first major post-1.0 update to Vulkan.
