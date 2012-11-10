RADV Vulkan Driver Adds Vega M Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 April 2018 at 05:55 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Following RadeonSI adding "Vega M" support for the new Radeon graphics appearing embedded on select Intel Kabylake processor packages, the RADV developers have similarly staged their Vega M support in this open-source Vulkan driver.

Now that the RadeonSI Vega M patch was outted, RADV developers know what similar code-paths Vega M needs to work. Which as it turns out, is mostly using the Polaris code-paths and not the Vega 10/11/12 channels.

So with these few lines of code, Vega M for Vulkan should be working if you are lucky enough to have one of these new Intel systems with onboard Radeon Vega (or really Polaris?) graphics.

I'm still working some channels to try to get my hands on Vega M for getting sorted out the current Linux support situation.
