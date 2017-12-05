Remaining RADV Vulkan Driver Bugs for Vega Being Addressed

Open-source graphics driver contributor for Valve, Samuel Pitoiset, has been working on clearing up some remaining issues with the RADV Vulkan driver's support for the RX Vega graphics cards.
Samuel today sent out a bug fix affecting Vega+RADV for both Dawn of War 3 and F1 2017. This fix was ported from RadeonSI and fixes minor rendering issues that came up with Vega due to buggy LLVM instructions being generated. Additionally, this fix ends up improving The Talos Principle Vulkan performance by +3~4%.
There's one other Dawn of War 3 + RADV Vega issue being encountered right now that Samuel is also tracking down to address. It's great that Valve continues contributing to RADV (along with the other contributors) though a shame there still isn't resolution in the open-source Radeon Vulkan driver scene with AMD still not having open-sourced their driver while not supporting RADV, they remaining committed to their multi-platform driver, and the RADV folks showing no signs in letting up.
