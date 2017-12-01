Since October RADV has officially become a Vulkan 1.0 conformant driver for Volcanic Islands GPUs while Sea Islands and Polaris hardware has also been on this same support level. RADV support for the newer Vega GPUs had been lagging behind, but these latest-generation AMD GPUs are now also effectively conformant.
David Airlie has been landing a number of fixes for Vega on RADV this week. With these latest changes, the Vega support should now be on the same level as Polaris / Sea Islands / Volcanic Islands hardware.
But Vega on RADV isn't yet officially in compliance as David Airlie has yet to fill out the paperwork and get the results approved by The Khronos Group. Airlie should be tackling those Vega compliance steps in 2018.
Airlie posted the good news to his blogspot for managing this feat by year's end.
4 Comments