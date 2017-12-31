RADV Driver Lands Support For Binning With Vega
As shown in recent benchmarks of the RADV Vulkan driver, while the Radeon RX Vega GPU support is now considered conformant and fully-functioning, it's not yet as well optimized as earlier generations of GPUs with this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver. Fortunately, it looks like Bas Nieuwenhuizen is working on more performance optimizations.

As some New Year's Eve hacking, Bas Nieuwenhuizen landed support for binning with Vega GPUs on RADV. Similar to when Marek added Vega binning support to RadeonSI and it didn't change the performance much, Nieuwenhuizen's initial results for binning with RADV are insignificant.

When adding it he commented, "Overall it does not really help or hurt. The deferred demo gets 1% improvement and some games a 3% decrease, so I don't think this should be enabled by default."

Due to regressions, for now it's disabled by default. To experiment with binning on Vega, use the RADV_PERFTEST=binning environment variable.

It will be interesting to see how the Vega performance evolves in early 2018.
