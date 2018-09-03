Initial AMD Radeon "Vega 20" Support For RADV Vulkan Driver
The Vega 20 open-source driver enablement march continues with Bas Nieuwenhuizen, the RADV independent Radeon Vulkan driver co-founder, introducing an initial patch series this weekend adding support for the unreleased graphics processor.

This patch series adds support for the Vega 20 series to the RADV Vulkan driver. It's basically using the existing Vega code paths of the RADV Vulkan driver with no real changes and thus copied for stable/back-porting to existing Mesa 18.1/18.2 branches rather than solely for Mesa 18.3.

Of course, these RADV Vega 20 bits also depend upon the latest Vega 20 AMDGPU DRM Linux kernel bits that have been mainlined. With Linux 4.20~5.0, Vega 20 is no longer considered experimental.

Details on Vega 20 remain scarce, but hopefully it won't be much longer until AMD officially introduces it to the world. It's widely speculated that Vega 20 will be a 7nm Vega GPU workstation part with deep learning instructions (that part is already confirmed by new AMDGPU LLVM instructions), but remains to be seen if Vega 20 will be worked into a gamer GPU in the near future while waiting to see what next-generation AMD Navi presents.
