RADV Vulkan Driver Finally Adds VK_KHR_synchronization2 Support
The Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" has added support for the prominent VK_KHR_synchronization2 extension introduced earlier this year.

Added back in February with Vulkan 1.2.170 was VK_KHR_synchronization2 for simplifying the core synchronization APIs of this industry-standard graphics API. VK_KHR_synchronization2 makes Vulkan synchronization handling easier to deal with Those interested in the changes with the "synchronization2" revision can see this Khronos blog post going over the Vulkan synchronization handling in detail along with the changes from this extension.

NVIDIA issued their same-day Vulkan beta driver with this extension as usual. In March AMDVLK added the extension too. Intel's "ANV" Vulkan driver also added in October.

Now for Mesa 22.0 next quarter, RADV is finally ready and exposing VK_KHR_synchronization2. Valve open-source graphics driver developer Samuel Pitoiset worked out this extension for this leading open-source Radeon Vulkan API driver. After posting the original code last month, as of yesterday it was merged.
