RADV Vulkan Driver Lands Performance Query Extension

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 11 July 2022 at 05:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
One of the newest extensions now supported by the RADV Vulkan driver is VK_KHR_performance_query, which can be used by RenderDoc and other utilities.

VK_KHR_performance_query is the cross-vendor Vulkan extension for querying of performance counters for use by applications, debuggers, and profiling tools. This Vulkan extension was developed by AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm while also worked on by software vendors like Unity, Codeplay, and others.

The performance query extension was introduced back in 2019 while now with Mesa 22.2 later this quarter the RADV driver is supporting this extension.

The RADV implementation has been tested against the Vulkan CTS and verified to work with the popular and open-source RenderDoc cross-API graphics debugger/profiler. The performance query extension so far has been wired up just for the RDNA2 performance counters.

Intel's ANV Vulkan driver has already supported VK_KHR_performance_query since 2020 and the Mesa TURNIP (Qualcomm Adreno) and V3DV drivers also have support for this performance query extension.
