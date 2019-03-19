RADV Vulkan Driver Gets Patches For VK_KHR_8bit_storage

The Mesa Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver has a series of patches pending for introducing VK_KHR_8bit_storage support.
Rhys Perry of the Nouveau crowd worked on the VK_KHR_8bit_storage support for RADV back in February while it's now being carried forward by Valve Linux developer Samuel Pitoiset. The VK_KHR_8bit_storage extension as implied by the name allows for using 8-bit types in uniform and storage buffers as well as push constant blocks.
With eight patches amounting to just under 150 lines of code, the RADV driver can support this extension and handle the necessary 8-bit NIR conversions.
This work should presumably land with plenty of time to be part of the Mesa 19.1 release next quarter, which is already shaping up to be a big release.
