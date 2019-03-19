RADV Vulkan Driver Gets Patches For VK_KHR_8bit_storage
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 19 March 2019 at 12:29 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
The Mesa Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver has a series of patches pending for introducing VK_KHR_8bit_storage support.

Rhys Perry of the Nouveau crowd worked on the VK_KHR_8bit_storage support for RADV back in February while it's now being carried forward by Valve Linux developer Samuel Pitoiset. The VK_KHR_8bit_storage extension as implied by the name allows for using 8-bit types in uniform and storage buffers as well as push constant blocks.

With eight patches amounting to just under 150 lines of code, the RADV driver can support this extension and handle the necessary 8-bit NIR conversions.

This work should presumably land with plenty of time to be part of the Mesa 19.1 release next quarter, which is already shaping up to be a big release.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 18.3.5 Released With Intel/Radeon Vulkan Driver Fixes
The Lima Gallium3D Driver Is Aiming To Be Merged In Mesa
Mesa 19.0 Released With Many Improvements To The Open-Source Vulkan/OpenGL Drivers
NIR Improvements Land In Mesa 19.1, Helping RadeonSI & Intel
GLX_ARB_create_context_no_error Support Lands In Mesa 19.1
TURNIP: An Open-Source Vulkan Driver For Qualcomm Adreno Hardware Now In Mesa
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
The Faster & More Beautiful GNOME 3.32 Has Been Released
A Big Patch Could Yield Big Performance Benefits For GPU Offloading With LLVM
Purism Planning For Three Hardware Kill Switches With The Librem 5