RADV Vulkan Driver Picks Up 16-Bit Storage Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 July 2018 at 08:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Another Vulkan extension that Mesa RADV developers can cross off their TODO list is VK_KHR_16bit_storage.

VK_KHR_16bit_storage is the extension for supporting 16-bit types within shader input and output interfaces as well as push constant blocks. Intel's ANV driver had already been plumbing the 16-bit storage support into their driver while now the RADV driver is exposing the extension too.

Over the course of several commits today, the RADV 16-bit storage support was merged and then flipped on. RADV's VK_KHR_16bit_storage support is contingent on being compiled against the AMDGPU LLVM 7.0 back-end. Additionally, this 16-bit support will only work with AMD Volcanic Islands (GCN 1.2) GPUs and newer.

This latest extension for the open-source Mesa-based Radeon Vulkan driver is landing just in time for appearing in next month's Mesa 18.2 feature release.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Radeon/AMDGPU DRM Drivers Get HD Audio Component Support
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Plumbs New Extensions, Lands A Number Of Fixes
2018 Brings A New Linux X.Org Display Driver Update For The ATI RAGE 128
ROCm 1.8.2 Released For The Open-Source Radeon Linux Compute Stack
Raven Ridge APUs Get Minor Performance Boost With Latest RADV Vulkan Driver
AMDGPU Firmware Updated From 18.20, Vega M Blobs Added
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Continues Driving Wonderful Innovations In Fedora Workstation
Google/Microsoft/Twitter/Facebook Announce The Open-Source Data Transfer Project
Samsung Galaxy S Support With The Linux 4.19 Kernel
AMDGPU Gets More Features For Linux 4.19 Kernel
RAV1E: The "Fastest & Safest" AV1 Encoder
Microsoft's PowerShell Now Available On Ubuntu In Snap Form