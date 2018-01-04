RADV Supports Android Native Buffer, Increasing Likelihood Of Chrome/Android AMD Device

The open-source Mesa RADV Vulkan driver, RADV, now has patches for supporting VK_ANDROID_native_buffer.
The VK_ANDROID_native_buffer Vulkan extension is solely used for Android windowing system integration (WSI) on Android platforms. This patch series for supporting VK_ANDROID_native_buffer was done by Bas Nieuwenhuizen, who is known as the co-founder of the RADV driver project but is also a Google developer. While most of his RADV patches are sent and signed off using his personal email address, the ANDROID_native_buffer patch series is sent using his official Chromium.org email address and the new copyright addition is attributed to Google.
This does make it look like the VK_ANDROID_native_buffer addition to RADV was done in an official capacity. Right now I am unaware of any real Android deployment with Radeon graphics... But there's long been signs of a possible upcoming AMD Raven Ridge powered Chromebook featuring this newest APU platform with Zen CPU cores paired with Vega graphics. That would make the RADV Vulkan driver useful, especially for Android application/game compatibility from Chrome OS. The Intel ANV Vulkan driver already has supported VK_ANDROID_native_buffer as well.
The patch series for now can be found on Mesa-dev but is straightforward enough that it should be in Mesa Git for 17.4-dev in short order.
1 Comment