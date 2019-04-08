RADV Driver Tacks On VK_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float Support In Mesa 19.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 10 April 2019 at 06:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Mesa's "RADV" Radeon Vulkan open-source driver has landed support for VK_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float.

VK_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float is the Vulkan extension indicating support for SPIR-V's SPV_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float extension to allow support for half-floats (16-bit floating point) support within extended instructions.

This Vulkan/SPIR-V AMD half-float support is modeled after OpenGL's AMD_gpu_shader_half_float extension for GLSL.

Following some NIR 16-bit changes that landed in Git, Samuel Pitoiset of Valve enabled the VK_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float support for RADV in the Mesa 19.1 code. This extension will work with AMD Volcanic Islands hardware and newer and does depend upon the LLVM 8.0 AMDGPU back-end (or newer).

Mesa 19.1 is due to be released around the end of May as the next quarterly feature update to Mesa3D.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
FreeSync Support For RADV Vulkan Driver Blocked By Lack Of Config System
RadeonSI Gallium3D In Mesa 19.1 Enables Parallel Shader Compile Support
Radeon's AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Picks Up A Warhammer II Optimization
AMD Sends In Their Initial AMDGPU Driver Updates For Linux 5.2
AMDVLK 2019.Q1.9 Driver Enables Memory Priority & Budget Extensions Plus Optimizations
More AMD FreeSync Patches Likely Coming To Linux 5.2
Popular News This Week
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
Improved Spectre/Meltdown Switches Might Finally Come To The Linux Kernel
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Systemd 242 Gearing Up For Release With XBOOTLDR Support, Other New Features