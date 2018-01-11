RADV Gets Another Optimization For Micro-Benchmarks

David Airlie and Bas Nieuwenhuizen's work on the RADV open-source Vulkan driver is quite relentless. David has posted yet another patch working on further optimizing the performance of this unofficial Radeon Vulkan driver living within Mesa.
New RADV optimization patches have been coming out almost daily, at least usually interesting activity a couple times a week, and the latest is helping RADV avoid uselessly emitting unneeded vertex state.
This helps in the GL_vs_VK micro-benchmark in taking the RADV performance from 40 FPS to 60 FPS. A RADV user and Phoronix reader has also seen another Vulkan demo go from 1060~1080 FPS to 1200 FPS.
This patch is helping for at least these small Vulkan demos but it doesn't appear at this time if there's any performance impact on actual Vulkan games.
