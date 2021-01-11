Radeon "RADV" Vulkan Driver Adds Sparse Memory Support - Will Help Some D3D12 Games
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 11 January 2021 at 09:05 AM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON --
Adding to the growing list of Mesa 21.0 features is spare memory support for the Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver.

Vulkan sparse memory allows for resources to be non-contiguous, re-bound to different memory allocations over its lifetime, and relaxed descriptor requirements. All of the Vulkan sparse memory details can be found via this chapter of the Vulkan API specification.

Last month support for sparse images/textures was implemented into the ACO compiler back-end as well as there being the capabilities within AMDGPU LLVM and NIR support.

With Mesa 21.0-devel as of this Monday morning since this merge, sparseResidencyBuffer, sparseResidencyImage2D, and sparseResidencyAliased should be working for Polaris/GFX8 and newer. This includes developers having tested it on GFX10/Navi as well.

The sparse memory support is important for the likes of VKD3D-Proton 2.1 for Direct3D 12 sparse texture support to work which is needed for newer games like Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. This works already with the NVIDIA Vulkan driver while now RADV should work too.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD Making Progress On HMM-Based SVM Memory Manager For Open-Source Compute
AMD GPU Driver In Linux 5.12 Gets RX 6000 Series OverDrive, FP16 For More Hardware
AMDVLK 2021.Q1.1 Brings Switchable Graphics Layer, RDNA 2 Tuning
A Linux Fix Is On The Way For Some GPUs Having AMD Smart Access Memory Issue
RadeonSI Gallium3D Adds Radeon GPU Profiler Support
AMD's "AMDVLK" Vulkan Driver Making It Easier To Switch To RADV Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds On The Importance Of ECC RAM, Calls Out Intel's "Bad Policies" Over ECC
HDMI Forum Closing Public Specification Access Is Hurting Open-Source GPU Drivers
The Qt Company Is Tomorrow Moving Qt 5.15 To Its Commercial-Only LTS Phase
Progress On The GNOME 40 Shell Continues At Full Speed
Early Work Is Underway On Reverse-Engineering The Apple M1 GPU
NVIDIA Windows/Linux Graphics Drivers Hit By A Series Of Security Vulnerabilities
Another NVIDIA Engineer Just Made His First Contribution To Mesa
Valve Revises Steam's December 2020 Linux Marketshare To 0.74%