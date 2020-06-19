Radeon "RADV" Vulkan Driver Adds Experimental Support For Sienna Cichlid

Following AMD publishing the open-source Linux driver patches for "Sienna Cichlid" (Navi 2) that included the RadeonSI OpenGL driver changes, the RADV Vulkan driver has now tacked on support for this next-generation Navi GPU.
But with RADV being maintained external to AMD by the folks at Valve, Red Hat, Google, and the community, this Sienna Cichlid support in RADV isn't official or even tested for that matter yet. The RADV changes are based on the modifications to the RadeonSI OpenGL driver and making the similar changes to RADV when it comes to the new IDs and slight code path alterations. Most of the heavy lifting anyhow is done in the AMDGPU kernel driver and building off the existing GFX10/Navi support.
Valve's Samuel Pitoiset added the support that was then merged today into Mesa 20.2-devel. Pitoiset noted, "Bits copied from RadeonSI. Totally untested."
Mesa 20.2 paired with LLVM 11.0 and Linux 5.9 is looking like it should be the base requirement with good support for Navi 2 graphics cards due to begin shipping later this year.
2 Comments