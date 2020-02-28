RADV Vulkan Driver Begins Wiring Up Support For Radeon's SQ Thread Trace Block

On top of the Mesa "RADV" Vulkan driver's recent support for using the Radeon GPU Profiler with this open-source driver, RADV is now adding support for the SQTT hardware block on Radeon GPUs for expanding the profiling metrics it is able to expose.
The SQ Thread Trace block on modern Radeon GPUs collects thread trace data from timings to wave occupancy to other metrics on a per-draw/per-dispatch basis.
Valve's Samuel Pitoiset who recently added the Radeon GPU Profiler support for RADV is the one now working on utilizing the SQTT block within RADV.
The first of the SQTT support was merged today. Samuel noted, "This is the first step towards profiling with RADV!"
This will help both application/engine developers and driver developers in being able to better optimize their Vulkan/SPIR-V code for optimal Radeon GPU usage. All of this work is heading into the Mesa 20.1 release due out next quarter.
