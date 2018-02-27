RADV Now Exposes Async Compute Support For Southern Islands
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 February 2018 at 07:45 AM EST. 6 Comments
For those of you with a Radeon GCN 1.0 "Southern Islands" GPU, the RADV Vulkan driver support for these first Graphics Core Next graphics processors continues to be improved.

David Airlie's latest addition for these earliest GPUs supported by Vulkan is asynchronous compute support. Previously async compute support was just for GCN 1.1 "Sea Islands" and newer, but it turns out all the bits are in place and they just needed to flip on async compute handling for GCN 1.0 / SI.

For those wishing to learn more about Vulkan async compute in general, there is this earlier NVIDIA presentation (PDF) on the matter.

It's great to see Vulkan compute getting better with RADV especially for the earlier GPUs where there isn't compute support with the modern ROCm OpenCL driver stack and no official focus on the Radeon Clover side.
