RADV Adds EXT_primitives_generated_query To Help Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan

The newest contribution to the open-source Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver in Mesa by Valve's Linux graphics driver developers is for supporting VK_EXT_primitives_generated_query.
VK_EXT_primitives_generated_query was introduced in Vulkan 1.3.210 back in March. This extension by Google / NVIDIA / Collabora is for a new query type to match support for OpenGL's GL_PRIMITIVES_GENERATED. It's yet another Vulkan extension for easing compatibility from OpenGL for notably helping the likes of Zink for implementing OpenGL over the Vulkan API.
In Mesa Git for the past month, Zink has supported making use of the VK_EXT_primitives_generated_query extension where present by the underlying Vulkan driver.
Since April in Mesa there has also been support for this Vulkan extension with the Intel "ANV" driver as well as the "TURNIP" driver for Qualcomm Adreno graphics. Finally now RADV supports this extension thanks to the work of Valve developer Samuel Pitoiset.
With this merge the extension has landed and can now be used by Zink as yet another improvement for OpenGL on Vulkan.
From last month see my latest round of Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan testing with RADV.
