Testing RADV's Out-of-Order Rasterization Vulkan Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 14 April 2018 at 05:31 PM EDT. 5 Comments
RADEON --
With the RADV Vulkan driver recently landing improvements to its out-of-order rasterization support, I ran some performance benchmarks of this non-default feature to see if it made much of a deal for today's Vulkan Linux games.

The out-of-order rasterization for the RADV driver is not currently enabled by default but requires setting the RADV_PERFTEST=outoforder environment variable. Additionally, not all applications/games will be able to benefit from this feature. In the patch in Mesa Git it cites possible "small performance improvements".

I ran tests of Mesa 18.1-devel as of this week with Linux 4.16.1 stable while using a Radeon RX Vega 64.






Indeed at most, the performance benefits are very small indeed, but every little bit ultimately helps the open-source Linux graphics driver stack.
