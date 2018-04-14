Testing RADV's Out-of-Order Rasterization Vulkan Performance

With the RADV Vulkan driver recently landing improvements to its out-of-order rasterization support, I ran some performance benchmarks of this non-default feature to see if it made much of a deal for today's Vulkan Linux games.
The out-of-order rasterization for the RADV driver is not currently enabled by default but requires setting the RADV_PERFTEST=outoforder environment variable. Additionally, not all applications/games will be able to benefit from this feature. In the patch in Mesa Git it cites possible "small performance improvements".
I ran tests of Mesa 18.1-devel as of this week with Linux 4.16.1 stable while using a Radeon RX Vega 64.
Indeed at most, the performance benefits are very small indeed, but every little bit ultimately helps the open-source Linux graphics driver stack.
