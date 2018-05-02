RADV Enables OoO Rasterization By Default For A 1% Gain
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 2 May 2018 at 05:52 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
The Mesa-based RADV Radeon Vulkan driver is enabling out-of-order rasterization by default for a small but consistent performance gain.

Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux driver team has enabled the out-of-order rasterization support by default for RADV in Mesa 18.2-dev. More background information on the OoO rasterization can be found via this earlier post. The capability has been present in RADV for a while but hidden by default unless setting an environment variable.

Pitoiset wrote in the commit that with the implementation being conservative, he is comfortable enabling it by default. It will lead to about a 1% performance improvement albeit consistent throughout Vulkan workloads. That's good with every little bit counting and RADV already performing quite competitively.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Vega 12/20 Added To AMDGPU LLVM, Confirms New GCN Deep Learning Instructions For Vega 20
Radeon Software for Linux 18.10 Brings Vulkan 1.1, Ubuntu 16.04.4 / SLE 12 SP3 Support
AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Exposes More Extensions, Optimizations & More Fixes
RadeonSI Ups Its Compiler Threads To Let Shader-DB Run Faster On Modern Systems
AMDGPU Linux Kernel Driver Gets Patches For Vega M Support - Intel Kabylake G
AMDVLK Driver Gets Fixed For Rise of the Tomb Raider Using Application Profiles
Popular News This Week
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
GIMP 2.10 Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" Official Images Now Available
The Linux Kernel Might Drop Memory Protection Extensions Support
The New Ubuntu 18.04 Server Installer Is Working Out Nicely
Learning More About Red Hat's Stratis Project To Offer Btrfs/ZFS-Like Functionality