RADV Enables OoO Rasterization By Default For A 1% Gain

The Mesa-based RADV Radeon Vulkan driver is enabling out-of-order rasterization by default for a small but consistent performance gain.
Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux driver team has enabled the out-of-order rasterization support by default for RADV in Mesa 18.2-dev. More background information on the OoO rasterization can be found via this earlier post. The capability has been present in RADV for a while but hidden by default unless setting an environment variable.
Pitoiset wrote in the commit that with the implementation being conservative, he is comfortable enabling it by default. It will lead to about a 1% performance improvement albeit consistent throughout Vulkan workloads. That's good with every little bit counting and RADV already performing quite competitively.
