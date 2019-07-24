RADV's Navi Support Gets Patches For Vulkan Transform Feedback

The excitement over the open-source AMD Radeon Navi graphics driver support for Linux gamers/users continues. On Tuesday the RADV driver saw support land for binning to boost performance but while Bas was doing that, Samuel Pitoiset of Valve posted patches allowing GFX10/Navi to support Vulkan transform feedback.
Samuel's patch series gets VK_EXT_transform_feedback in order for these newest AMD graphics processors. Like the AMDVLK driver, the RADV driver is using the legacy code-path for handling transform feedback due to the enablement around NGG (Next Gen Geometry) for Stream-Out will require a lot of work. Hopefully with time the NGG Transform Feedback support will come to RADV.
For now these Navi transform feedback bits are sitting on Mesa-dev but should be merged into mainline well in time for Mesa 19.2.
