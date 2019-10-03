RADV Vulkan Driver Picks Up Several GFX10/Navi Fixes, Including To Address Random Hangs

If you are a user of AMD Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" graphics and don't mind riding Mesa Git, the latest 19.3-devel code as of yesterday has several more GFX10 fixes/improvements.
Perhaps most notable is this possible fix with random hangs no longer happening on Navi GPUs. But Valve's Samuel Pitoiset isn't too sure if the code in question fixed the issue, just that random hangs no longer happen now with RADV on these newest Radeon graphics cards.
Samuel also fixed NGG (Next-Gen Geometry) stream-out support with triangle strips for vertex shaders and other NGG conditions.
The latest Navi activity for RADV can be seen by this Git search.
I'll be delivering some fresh AMD Navi Linux benchmarks shortly, especially with bulk moves getting enables for Linux 5.4.
