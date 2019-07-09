RADV Vulkan Driver Continues Further Refining Its Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support

Back on 7 July, the open-source Mesa RADV Vulkan driver managed to deliver launch-day Navi support for these new 7nm GPUs. That first-cut support for this "community" open-source driver was working but various optimizations and features lacking. The developers at Valve, Red Hat, and Google have continued refining this Navi/GFX10 support for RADV.
Two days later, there are already a number of RADV Navi/GFX10 support improvements merged and other work pending review. There is now merged tessellation support for Navi that was initially held up due to the code hanging on tessellation tests. There is also a number of fixes around the correct number of user SGPR registers for GFX10, among other fixes for these new Radeon RX 5700 series GPUs.
With still being several weeks out from the Mesa 19.2 feature freeze, there still is plenty of time for further Navi features to land for both RADV and the RadeonSI OpenGL driver for making this first-cut support great in the Mesa 19.2.0 release due out around the end of August.
As this RADV support settles down for Navi, I'll be running benchmarks over the days ahead.
Add A Comment