RADV Picks Up Geometry Shader Support For Navi/GFX10

It's on a daily basis we are seeing improvements to the newly-added Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" support with the open-source Linux graphics driver stack. Today brings geometry shader support for the Mesa RADV Vulkan driver.
AMD's official Vulkan driver, AMDVLK, has yet to publish its (open-source) Navi support but that is hopefully just days away. Meanwhile RADV is off to the races in aiming for good Navi/GFX10 support with the Mesa 19.2 release due out at the end of next month.
As of this morning following a number of commits, geometry shader support is now enabled for Navi on RADV. This geometry shader support is making use of the NGG -- Next Generation Geometry engines and that meant hundreds of lines of new driver code for enablement compared to Vega/GFX9.
So Mesa Git is certainly exciting for this open-source Vulkan support on Navi. The feature freeze is coming up later this month but it's looking like the Radeon RX 5000 series support should be in pretty good shape. More benchmarks once all this Navi driver commotion settles down.
Add A Comment