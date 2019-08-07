RADV Driver Plumbs Navi Support For Performance-Improving DCC On Storage Images

Another set of patches was merged on Tuesday for the upcoming Mesa 19.2 to further along its Radeon "Navi" support within the RADV Vulkan driver.
Following a series of patches, Mesa 19.2's RADV driver has experimental support for delta color compression (DCC) on storage images. Storage images within Vulkan are for operations on image memory from within shaders bound to pipelines. RADV has added the new code for the architecture improvements with Navi for handling DCC on storage images where as previously it was unsupported.
As is usually the case for DCC additions, this should help in bettering the performance, but no benchmark numbers were provided as part of the Git commits.
For now at least this support is disabled by default but can be enabled with the RADV_PERFTEST=storagedcc environment variable prior to firing up your Vulkan games/applications.
