RADV Driver Plumbs Navi Support For Performance-Improving DCC On Storage Images
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 August 2019 at 03:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Another set of patches was merged on Tuesday for the upcoming Mesa 19.2 to further along its Radeon "Navi" support within the RADV Vulkan driver.

Following a series of patches, Mesa 19.2's RADV driver has experimental support for delta color compression (DCC) on storage images. Storage images within Vulkan are for operations on image memory from within shaders bound to pipelines. RADV has added the new code for the architecture improvements with Navi for handling DCC on storage images where as previously it was unsupported.

As is usually the case for DCC additions, this should help in bettering the performance, but no benchmark numbers were provided as part of the Git commits.

For now at least this support is disabled by default but can be enabled with the RADV_PERFTEST=storagedcc environment variable prior to firing up your Vulkan games/applications.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Etnaviv Gallium3D Picks Up A NIR Compiler
Mesa 19.1.4: Intel Vulkan Fixes For Older Generations, Max Payne 3 Issue Fixed For RADV
Broadcom's VC4/V3D Driver Developer Parts Ways To Join Google
RADV's Navi Support Gets Patches For Vulkan Transform Feedback
RADV Lands Binning Support For GFX10/Navi For Faster Vulkan Performance
Mesa 19.1.3 Led By Fixes For Intel & Radeon Vulkan Drivers
Popular News This Week
Firefox 68 vs. Chrome 76 Linux Web Browser Performance Benchmarks
Manjaro Moving Ahead With Snap Support, Bundling Proprietary FreeOffice
System76 Granted A Thunderbolt License To Integrate Into Their Open Firmware
Purism Finally Announces The Firmed Up Specifications For The Librem 5 Smartphone
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X SMT Linux Performance Benchmarks
NordLynx: NordVPN Builds New Tech Around WireGuard