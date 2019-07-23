RADV Lands Binning Support For GFX10/Navi For Faster Vulkan Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 23 July 2019 at 03:55 PM EDT.
The latest change for Mesa 19.2 to better the new Radeon RX 5000 "Navi" series support is binning in the RADV driver.

Following all the prep work, Bas Nieuwenhuizen flipped on the binning functionality within the RADV Vulkan API driver for GFX10 (Navi).

With testing Talos Principle as a test scenario for primitive binning, Bas found the frame-rates to improve by about 6%. That's not too surprising and most Vulkan games should see frame-rates improve by about a couple of percent if the Vega primitive binning numbers are any indicator from when that support landed in RADV.

I'll have up fresh OpenGL/Vulkan Navi benchmarks from Mesa 19.2 + Linux 5.3 this week on Phoronix. Mesa 19.2 will go into feature freeze in early August while the official release should be out around the end of August or early September. It's great seeing how far the Navi support has come for RadeonSI and RADV in just the past few weeks.
