Mesa's Radeon Vulkan Driver "RADV" Prepares Experimental Mesh Shaders
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 30 October 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT. 3 Comments
MESA --
Mesa's Radeon Vulkan open-source driver "RADV" is preparing to introduce experimental support for mesh shaders.

Patches on Friday were posted providing experimental support for mesh shaders as outlined via the NV_mesh_shader specification. Mesh shaders are working but task shaders are not yet implemented -- though developers say that support should be coming soon. Mesh shaders provide a compute-like shader stage to replace the conventional vertex/geometry pipeline. More background information on mesh shaders can be found via this NVIDIA blog post back from when they introduced the capability with Turing GPUs.

The RADV developers also note, "NV_mesh_shader will never be officially supported on RADV, because it performs poorly on AMD hardware. However, we are implementing this extension to get some experience with mesh shader technology. Users should not rely on this support because we are going to remove it if/when a potential cross-vendor extension appears."

Intel for their part has also been preparing their Mesa driver for mesh shaders. Intel Xe HPG hardware will support mesh shaders and so they too have been working on NV_mesh_shader support, at least until there is a cross-vendor Vulkan extension for mesh shaders.

AMD RDNA2 (Radeon RX 6000 series) graphics hardware supports mesh shaders and relies on Next-Gen Geometry (NGG).

The experimental mesh shader work for the RADV Vulkan driver can currently be found via this merge request that is undergoing review but will hopefully be merged soon.
3 Comments
Related News
RadeonSI Lands Yet Another Round Of Optimizations That Further Reduce CPU Overhead
Intel's i965 Mesa Classic OpenGL Driver Will Stick Around A Bit Longer
Mesa 21.3-rc3 Released With Many Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Fixes
V3DV Raspberry Pi Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.1
Mesa 22.0 Lands Some Patches Toward OpenCL Image Support
Mesa 21.3-rc1 Released With Improved Zink, Radeon Ray-Tracing, RADV NGG Culling
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3
SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78
Trying Out Ubuntu's New Flutter+Curtin-Powered Desktop Installer Was Disappointing
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
System76 Laptops To See Some Useful Improvements With Linux 5.16
Wine 6.20 Released With More Modules Switching To The PE Format
Steam Continues Improving Its Shader Pre-Caching Support, Other Beta Improvements