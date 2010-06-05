RADV Re-Enables NGG Geometry Shader Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 30 January 2020 at 12:02 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
On top of the last minute Radeon Vulkan "RADV" improvements landing on Wednesday for Mesa 20.0, another big ticket item landed... Well, re-enabled.

Back in July shortly after the Radeon RX 5700 series unveil, RADV added NGG geometry shader support for Navi/GFX10. NGG is the Next-Gen Geometry engines found with Navi but as shown by the RADV driver work and RadeonSI OpenGL driver changes, it can be difficult/buggy to target.

The NGG geometry shader support was ultimately disabled over bugs but on Wednesday Valve's Samuel Pitoiset went ahead and re-enabled NGG GS. It is believed the NGG geometry shader support is good enough to enable by default now, but can still be toggled using RADV_DEBUG=nongg if wanting to confirm any bugs/differences in the code path.

Unless any major issues are uncovered, this geometry shader support and the other NGG improvements to RadeonSI and RADV from this cycle will come with Mesa 20.0 stable around the end of February. Fresh Mesa 20.0-devel benchmarks of AMD Radeon RX 5000 series hardware will come after the release candidates get underway.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 20.0's RADV Driver Deems Navi/GFX10 Stable, Vulkan 1.2 In Good Shape, ACO Fixes
Mesa 19.3.3 Released With Many Fixes
RadeonSI Introduces A Live Shader Cache With Mesa 20.0
Mesa 20.0 Feature Development Is Ending Next Week
Raspberry Pi 4 V3D Driver Reaches OpenGL ES 3.1 Conformance
A Slew Of ACO Optimizations For The Radeon Vulkan Driver Landed In Mesa 20.0
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD vs. Intel Contributions To The Linux Kernel Over The Past Decade
Keith Packard Talks About The Early Politics Of X Window System + Code Licensing
Wine 5.0 Released With Big Improvements For Gaming, Countless Application Fixes
LibreOffice 7.0 Is The Version Now In Development With Its Skia + Vulkan Support
NVIDIA Contributes Much Less To The Linux Kernel Than Intel Or AMD
Linux 5.5 Ready To Shine With Navi Overclocking, Raspberry Pi 4 Support, Wake-On-Voice
New Linux System Call Proposed To Let User-Space Pin Themselves To Specific CPU Cores
Two Decades Late: Mainline Linux Kernel Getting Keyboard / Mouse Driver For SGI Octane