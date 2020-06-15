Radeon RADV Driver Merge Request Opened To Use ACO By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 15 June 2020 at 06:49 PM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
A merge request opened at the end of last week would now have the Mesa Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver default to using the Valve-backed ACO shader compiler in place of the default LLVM AMDGPU back-end.

ACO is the back-end that Valve has been funding for faster shader compile times and more performance optimized at least for games. The AMDGPU LLVM back-end meanwhile is what RADV has used by default up until now and is currently used exclusively by the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver as well as other official AMD driver components.

With RADV being the "community" Vulkan driver developed outside of AMD by the likes of Red Hat, Google, and Valve, it's up to those parties for deciding their default compiler back-end. RADV+ACO has been in great shape since Mesa 20.0 and now it looks like for next quarter's Mesa 20.2 release could be using it by default.

The RADV AMDGPU LLVM back-end would remain available for those wanting to use it -- as well as for testing/comparison purposes when profiling performance or trying to evaluate bugs. But this change would for supported hardware now use the faster ACO back-end without having to set any extra environment variables as is currently the case.

The merge request remains open for changing this default. There are two other open merge requests still needed before this change could happen -- better handling of SMEM and enabling FP16 support for GFX9+ in order to reach feature parity with the LLVM back-end.

Interestingly that merge request also does indicate there still are plans by Valve for bringing the ACO back-end to the RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL driver. Samuel Pitoiset noted, "Yes, we have a plan [to port ACO from RADV to RadeonSI]."
2 Comments
Related News
Radeon Software for Linux 20.20 Released With Ubuntu 20.04 Support
Sienna Cichlid Support For RadeonSI Merged Into Mesa 20.2
Radeon Navi 2 "Sienna Cichlid" Published For AMD's OpenGL Driver
Radeon ROCm 3.5 Released With New Features But Still No Navi Support
RADV Enables Zero vRAM Option For All Games With VKD3D
AMDVLK 2020.Q2.4 Released With TMZ Enabled, Improved Memory Allocation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
"CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability
Futex2 Proposed In Latest Effort For Linux Kernel Optimization That Can Benefit Gamers
Intel Announces Jim Keller's Departure, Other Leadership Changes
NVIDIA 450 Linux Beta Driver Quietly Rolls Out With New PRIME Option, Other Improvements
AMD Publishes Video To Explain The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)
KDE Plasma 5.19 Released After Lots Of Polishing, Better Wayland Support